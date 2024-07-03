Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

