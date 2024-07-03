Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.67.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
