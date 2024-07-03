Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.80. 525,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,994. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.38. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

