Sow Good (SOWG) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sow Good
|-4.21%
|-19.26%
|-6.42%
|Sow Good Competitors
|-30.56%
|-48.84%
|-12.26%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sow Good and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sow Good
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Sow Good Competitors
|323
|1315
|1520
|31
|2.39
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Sow Good and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sow Good
|$16.07 million
|-$3.06 million
|-53.88
|Sow Good Competitors
|$7.29 billion
|$662.56 million
|2.42
Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Sow Good beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Sow Good
Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.