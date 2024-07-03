Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 80000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sparton Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Sparton Resources

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

