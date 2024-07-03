SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s 3rd Largest Position

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 8.7% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after acquiring an additional 480,518 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000.

GLDM stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.77. 1,382,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,207. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

