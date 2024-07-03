SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.