SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.88

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 47446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 373,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.