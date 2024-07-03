SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,505 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,322 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $56.83. 79,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

