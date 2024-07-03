Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

SPE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 6,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,417. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

