Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Lowered to $90.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of SPB opened at $87.31 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

