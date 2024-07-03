Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $10.36. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 1,058,121 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $89,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.