Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 3.8% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $148.29. The stock had a trading volume of 73,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,323. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

