State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $26,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,773,000 after buying an additional 632,398 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 695,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. 1,085,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,764. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

