State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH traded up $4.10 on Wednesday, hitting $296.10. 393,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.79 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

