State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.78. 767,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average is $143.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $153.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

