State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Danaher by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 53,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $405,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DHR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.21. 1,935,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The stock has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.95.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

