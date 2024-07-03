State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.26% of Premier worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,213,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,805,000 after purchasing an additional 199,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 56.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 532,918 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,650. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Down 0.7 %

Premier stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 881,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.92 million. Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

