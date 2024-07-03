State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.31. The company had a trading volume of 945,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,449. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.07. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

