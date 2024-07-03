State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.59 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $92,651,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,306,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,036 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,034,000 after acquiring an additional 845,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $66.50.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Get Our Latest Report on CARR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.