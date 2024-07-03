State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.82 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 452.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $315.05. 661,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,408. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $331.08. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of -469.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.91 and its 200-day moving average is $263.01.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.88.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

