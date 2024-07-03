State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $8.25 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $222.50. 648,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.30.

Get Our Latest Report on COR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.