State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,180 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $4.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,450,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,722,359. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average is $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,730 shares of company stock valued at $37,771,649 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.