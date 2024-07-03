State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,065 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $66,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $416.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

