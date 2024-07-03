State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,865 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,531. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.40.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

