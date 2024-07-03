State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of PTC worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.97. 408,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.14. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.