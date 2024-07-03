StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STEP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other StepStone Group news, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $149,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

STEP opened at $46.06 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

