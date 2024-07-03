StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN opened at $0.46 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 13.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 54.12% and a negative return on equity of 186.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

