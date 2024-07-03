StockNews.com Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Hold

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Generac stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.03. The stock had a trading volume of 401,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,151. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Generac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Generac by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,253,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Generac by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

