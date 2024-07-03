Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30 and a beta of -3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

