Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) vs. ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Head-To-Head Review

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and ECD Automotive Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 8.16% 16.52% 8.87% ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Subaru and ECD Automotive Design’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $32.58 billion 0.50 $2.67 billion $1.76 6.11 ECD Automotive Design $15.12 million 2.33 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Subaru and ECD Automotive Design, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00 ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00

ECD Automotive Design has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 718.18%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Subaru.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Subaru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Subaru has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

