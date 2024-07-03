Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $335,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. 7,592,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,012,266. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 216.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.