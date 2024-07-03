Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,777,884 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 3.09% of Unity Software worth $317,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. 766,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,509,362. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.26. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,736 shares of company stock worth $4,832,120 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

