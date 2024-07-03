Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $154,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $425.98. 48,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,522. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.24 and its 200-day moving average is $392.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $428.79.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

