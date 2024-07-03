Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Booking worth $406,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $19.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,936.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,199. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,624.50 and a 52 week high of $4,040.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,768.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,629.72. The company has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

