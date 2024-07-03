Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 843,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $437,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.0% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Elevance Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.33. The company had a trading volume of 94,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,151. The company has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $534.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.38.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

