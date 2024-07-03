Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $129.89 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,726 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Aflac worth $129,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 305,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,818. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.