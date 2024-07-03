Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $753.97 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,323,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Coca-Cola worth $753,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,974,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

