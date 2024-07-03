Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of PDD worth $169,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the first quarter valued at $1,118,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 124.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 36.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

PDD traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

