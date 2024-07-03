Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,338,248 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $135,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. 577,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,367. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

