Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $173,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.95. 57,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.