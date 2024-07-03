Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,181 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,181 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.80% of Zebra Technologies worth $124,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 92,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after acquiring an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after buying an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,680. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $328.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.37.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

