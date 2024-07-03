Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,087,647 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 37.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,428,620 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,087,647 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $908,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.98. The stock had a trading volume of 945,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $5,914,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $134,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $5,914,122.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,141 shares of company stock worth $78,864,413. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

