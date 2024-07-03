Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,572 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Valero Energy worth $147,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Scotiabank raised their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.91. 505,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,797. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $150.88. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.