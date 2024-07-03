SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Down to $8.47

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.30. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 31,157 shares.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.