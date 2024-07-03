Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Position Cut by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.2 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $847.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,408. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $838.21 and its 200-day moving average is $757.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

