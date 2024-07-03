Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Invests $16.14 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 880,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,144,000. Kinder Morgan makes up 5.1% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. 11,016,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,698,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

