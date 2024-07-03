T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

TMUS traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.46. 1,652,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,399,830 shares of company stock worth $1,071,720,246. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

