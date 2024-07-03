Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 2.4% Higher

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $180.83 and last traded at $179.84. Approximately 6,015,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 14,969,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07. The company has a market capitalization of $938.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,898,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

