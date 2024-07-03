TC Bancshares, Inc. (TCBC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05 on July 19th

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TC Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

