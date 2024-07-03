TCP Asset Management LLC Buys 24,530 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

